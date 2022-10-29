The last time a candidate for governor in Texas joked about rape, he lost. In 1990, Clayton Williams was running against Ann Richards for the office of governor, and he said “Rape is kinda like the weather, it’s inevitable, you may as well just relax and enjoy it.” Abbott is no different than Clayton Williams. Abbott has taken something that is deeply personal and deeply sensitive to many women in
Texas and Texans in general, and made a joke of it. On Oct.1, 2022, during the Texas Governor’s Debate, Abbott indicated that when a female is forced to carry a rapist’s baby to term, because there is no exception for rape or incest, he would provide baby supplies. Abbott had previously stated in September 2021: “Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.” What he left out was most rape crimes are not perpetrated by unknown assailants, as his statement suggests by characterizing rapists on “the streets. Eight out of 10 cases of rape are committed by someone known to the victim, according to Department of Justice data shared by the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network, or RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization. Among child and teen victims, that rate is even higher at 93%.
