The year was 1838. A twenty-five year old young man bravely left his family and everything he was familiar with in Germany and boarded a ship sailing to America hoping for a better life. He landed in New York. There he met and married Margaretha Decker in 1839. That young man was George Ullrich, one of the first founders of New Braunfels and my great-great grandfather.
On the weekend of October 8th, 2022, a group of women who are descendants of George Ullrich through his son Robert, are gathering in New Braunfels to explore George’s legacy. Starting at the Sophienburg, we will tour the museum and then do some research in their archives. We hope to find more information about the family that we did not know. After that, we will break for lunch at a German restaurant, spend the afternoon visiting local businesses, have a relaxing dinner, and then return to our hotel for further discussions on our family history and what we have learned. The next morning, we will end our time together by paying our respects at the Adelsverein Cemetery where George Ullrich, his wife Margaretha, and their son Robert (my great grandfather) are buried.
