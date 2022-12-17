As 2022 comes to a close and we start to reflect on resolutions for the new year as a loyal HZ reader I have a suggestion for the Herald. I think it is time the paper adds more diverse voices to the Opinion page and to showcase less white males. For two months I counted how many males were featured as a local or outside Opinion writer and out of the 65 authors featured, 49 were males (75%) and only 16 (25%) were females. And just judging by their pictures, they mostly appear to be white. And since I seriously doubt our community is made up of 75% white males, I think your readers would appreciate and benefit from more women and people of diverse racial backgrounds and life experiences contributing to the Opinion page. I think this new year would be a great time to retire some of these long term opinion writers and bring in some fresh new ones.
