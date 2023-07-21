On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 was launched by a Saturn V rocket from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center carrying astronauts commander Neil Armstrong, command module pilot Michael Collins and lunar module pilot Edwin Aldrin on their mission to reach the moon. Three days later they entered lunar orbit. The next day, July 20, Armstrong and Aldrin’s lunar module landed on the moon’s surface with only 30 seconds of fuel left. Armstrong had to manually take control of the lunar module “Eagle” to maneuver around large boulders and landed on the Sea of Tranquility. Michael Collins remained in orbit around the moon.
This would not have possible before 1969 without bringing 1,600 German scientists (118 were top rocket scientists), engineers and technicians to the U.S. after WWII in a secret program called “Operation Paperclip.” Following Germany’s defeat in WWI, the Treaty of Versailles prohibited Germany from developing conventional artillery weapons but did not mention rockets. Germany secretly began to rearm and develop new weapons using glider clubs and sporting clubs as a front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.