As the Herald-Zeitung has reported, school has begun and our teachers are tasked with many responsibilities. They need your support. Please consider giving a helping hand to our teachers and students by joining RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Programs) AMERICA READS.
Last school year AMERICA READS provided our schools and teachers with 65 adult volunteers who worked with 186 elementary students on school campuses in New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD. Ninety-nine teachers used our volunteers as an extra resource for helping kindergarten, first and second graders to improve their reading skills. Volunteers worked individually with each student selected by the teachers for 30 minutes once a week. Teachers were grateful for the assistance. A typical response from one of our teachers: “My students loved going to their extra teacher during the day, I can truly see a difference in the student’s learning from beginning to the end of the year. They needed the extra one on one support in reading and the volunteers were able to do that for my students.”
