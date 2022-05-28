May is national Skin Cancer Awareness Month, for good reason. It heralds the unofficial beginning of summer, which means we’ll be enjoying more time outdoors: trips to the pool, lake and beach, golfing, camping, festivals, backyard barbecuing, the list of outdoor activities goes on and on.
Though fun in the sun is good for our minds and overall wellbeing, it also exposes us to a high amount of harmful UV rays, so it is vital to stay sun smart. The risk of sunburn is bad enough, but of greater concern is the threat of nonmelanoma skin cancer. Termed basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma, this disease will be diagnosed in approximately 3.3 million Americans this year alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.