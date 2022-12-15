In the world of people who write regularly for the newspaper there’s all kinds of specialties. There’s folks who like to get all up in the business of issues of the day. You know, they are good at ferreting out the things we all should know but are too — or lazy — to ask about. Then there’s the folks who can tell the difference between a fly ball and an offsides kick and talk passionately about both. There’s the folks who can explain how to cook and garden without accidentally poisoning a loved one.
There are the folks who try to keep up with all the musicians which is like trying to herd cats in a yarn factory. Then there’s the folks with lots of opinions about everything, really long opinions on everything from politics to poultry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.