The New Braunfels City Council is considering a Humane Pet Store ordinance that would prevent local pet stores from selling puppies and kittens that are shipped in from out of state large-scale commercial breeders. Passing this ordinance is without a doubt the humane thing to do because of the horrible cruelty of puppy mills that can be traced to these businesses.
But what about the free market/limited government side of the issue? Selling puppies and kittens is not like selling cars or TVs. Strip clubs and topless bars are small businesses that provide jobs and tax revenue, but they are not permitted in New Braunfels.
