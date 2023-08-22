The sun is shining and the Texas power grid is surviving some of the hottest days in this state’s history. And that’s a delivery on the promise of solar energy in Texas, says Pat Wood, who once headed the Public Utility Commission and the Federal Electric Regulatory Commission. In a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News, Wood called the rapid rise of solar energy in Texas “a beautiful addition” to the state’s energy basket.
Indeed he is right. Solar and wind power are crucial to the state’s growth right alongside a reliable power grid, improving battery technologies and a mix of natural gas-fueled power plants. And so far, this mix, including the contribution from the sun, have made it possible for Texas to marshal through this blistering summer with power in reserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.