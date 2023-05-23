When Memorial Day weekend and graduation week coincide, it can be one of two things — a fun, relaxing weekend of reflecting on the past, or a perfect storm for foolishness.
The combination of relief, joy and free time can be a dangerous one if the proper safety rules aren’t followed. This feels like the perfect time to remind those in New Braunfels and Comal County that area law enforcement will be keeping a watchful eye over local roadways and waterways this weekend.
