This is National Newspaper Week, which is observed from Oct. 2-8 in 2022. It’s the 82nd annual year of recognition, and a great time to reflect on just why your local source of print journalism is so vital to the community.
First of all, it’s a gateway to the crucial information that shapes tomorrow in multiple aspects of life. Answering questions like, ‘Why is traffic so bad today?’ is just the tip of the iceberg. From city council decisions to crime to light-hearted features and focuses on local nonprofit organizations, your local newspaper strives to have all of the bases covered.
