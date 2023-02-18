Residents of memory care units are still people with dignity. The Texas State Legislature should address their ineffective regulation of assisted living/memory care facilities. It is sad to see our legislators neglect our seniors who have worked hard, led productive lives, and paid taxes, only to become victims of predatory corporations with business practices resulting in neglectful care.
My mom was a memory care resident at The Blake of New Braunfels for thirteen months. During this time, I made at least quarterly phone calls to the Wellness Director, reporting finding my mom sitting in fecal filled incontinence pants 2-3 times/week, as well as her hospice aide reporting finding her the same way 1-2 times/week. She was subsequently treated multiple times for urinary tract infections most likely caused by this. After suffering a night fall, resulting in multiple contusions and tissue tears in October, the staff located her bedside fall mats stored in the memory care medication room versus at her bedside. Then in early December, they lost both of her denture plates. When this occurred, no one thought to change her diet to food she could eat without her teeth. The regional director subsequently refused to pay for her replacement dentures. Late in December, she missed an appointment for her denture replacement due to late notice of The Blake’s bus being unavailable because of a flat tire. In the heat of a September afternoon, she rode in a hot Blake bus to a physician office visit as the air-conditioning was not working in the rear of the bus. Finally on Christmas morning, she and many other residents were left unattended, as I found only one health tech, who was asleep in a chair in the memory care unit where the residents were gathered. In the health care industry, we call this type of care neglect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.