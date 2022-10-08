In his article on Oct. 5 David M Shribman compared the polio vaccine to the COVID vaccine. Nothing could be farther from the truth! To begin with the polio vaccine was made from dead polio virus and no one knows for sure just what is in the COVID vaccine. Just what is a biologic anyway? Another difference in the shots is that I only got one polio shot and the worry was over. How many COVID shots and boosters do you have to get before you are safe from the virus? Oh wait people who had received all their shots and boosters were still passing on the virus! So tell me again why I need the COVID shots and all the boosters?
No COVID shots for me!
