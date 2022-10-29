I’m guessing the editors might title my letter, “Don’t Believe Everything You Read,” and that would be accurate. As the mid-term elections approach, it’s important that we all distinguish between fact and fiction when deciding how we vote. We receive a good amount of information from the Herald-Zeitung through articles, guest columns, Letters to the Editor, etc., as well as other sources. Unfortunately, when it comes to the information we read in the Herald-Zeitung a number of authors misuse or misrepresent the facts to frame an inaccurate picture in support of their position, or in some cases, simply ignore the facts. This is particularly true in the guest columns and Letters to the Editor. For example, a number of “columnists/writers” will state an obvious fact or two up front and then follow with a litany of things that they hope you’ll assume are just a continuation of the facts, when in reality they’re not.
Another example, can be found in a recent Letter to the Editor. The writer commented “74% of Americans think the country is moving in the wrong direction” — a fact. However, the fact was used without any context or perspective in order to inaccurately support the writer’s opinion. In reality, that 74% is much more nuanced. The writer spelled out his reasons, and his reasons only, why that number was so high, but neglected other reasons. The writer made it clear the current administration, the liberal left — all the far-right’s standard boogiemen stuff, — along with other regular far-right grievances were presented as the main reason people had this opinion. However, in reality, a number of people think the country is moving in the wrong direction because books are being banned. Others think the country is going in the wrong direction because Donald Trump and the far right continue to be a threat to democracy. The overturning of Roe v Wade has many thinking the country is going in the wrong direction. The continued assault on voting and civil rights are also viewed by many as taking the country in the wrong direction. Of course, this is just a partial list of reasons why progressives, Democrats or independents might think the country is moving in the wrong direction.
