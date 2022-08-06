There has recently been much discussion about the large increases that people are seeing in their monthly New Braunfels Utilities bills. The increases are due to several factors. One is the substantial increase in the cost of natural gas, used by power plants to create more than 50% of the electricity consumed in Texas. The cost has increased largely because of NATO countries’ severe reduction of natural gas received from Russia to punish them economically for their invasion of Ukraine. U.S. companies are helping our allies by shipping liquified natural gas to Europe but this creates a shortage here, driving up prices.
Many residents have noticed the large increase in the Power Cost Recovery Adjustment on their NBU bills. The PCRA consists of two components. One is a direct result of the ‘big freeze’ in February of last year. The wholesale price of power paid by utilities such as NBU, due to many power plants becoming non-operable because of the cold temperatures, increased by more than 400 times the average price. This created huge debt for the utilities that is being repaid indirectly by us, as part of our monthly bills. The second component is an extra charge that we pay so that all of Texas’ power plants are on line 100% of the time. This requirement was added because of the big freeze of 2021 to try to ensure that no rolling blackouts would occur in the future.
