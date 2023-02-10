Republican hypocrisy continues to reign supreme. Republicans have savaged President Biden over his decision to delay shooting down the Chinese balloon until it was over water and the debris wouldn’t pose a risk to anyone on the ground. We’ve also heard the usual “how could this happen?” comments.
Now it turns out at least three Chinese balloons transited parts of the continental United States during the Trump Administration. No one was apparently aware of this until recently because they were not detected at the time, supposedly because we didn’t have the capability to do so. What’s more egregious, detecting the Chinese balloon and waiting until it was safe to shoot down, or not detecting them at all? The Republican lack of outrage over the Trump Administrations failure to even detect these balloons tells you how Republicans answer that question. Once again, Republicans fail to put country first. Why aren’t they addressing the intelligence failures under the Trump Administration that led to three previous incidents? We all know the answer to that question.
