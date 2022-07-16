It is hard to know where to start on McKinney’s recent article where he displayed his rudeness and contempt for conservatives.
It’s apparent he was unable to find enough relevant information for his article when he wildly embellished it with so many obscure references: his deficient college poetry experience, Anton Chekov’s gun comment, and a lengthy reference to, “a classic Little Golden Book entitled “’The Monsters at the End of the Book.”’ To further fill in the required space he even brought in Antifa, the number of people killed by police, and disingenuously pretends that most liberals aren’t pro-abortion.
