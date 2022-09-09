The Electoral College is the mechanism by which the United States elects the president and vice president. The process means that when voters go to the polls, they are voting for the electors in their state to support candidates, not directly for those candidates. Because of the number and breakdown of electors given to each state, it is possible for a candidate to win the majority of support from voters in the country, and not win the presidency. This has happened five times — 1824, 1876, 1888, 2000 and 2016. Polling by Pew Research Center this year found 63% of U.S. adults believe the system should be changed so that the winner with the most votes becomes president, while 35% favor keeping the current system. Those numbers change by party affiliation with Republicans far less likely to support change and Democrats far more likely. What should the United States do with the Electoral College system? Why? We put those questions to two of the regular political column contributors to the Herald-Zeitung — from the right side of the aisle, Bill Ibbotson, and from the left side, Jack McKinney.
I don’t take the idea of monkeying around with the Constitution lightly. By and large, it is a forward-thinking document and its provisions have served as a blueprint for most of our state constitutions and a few foreign countries.
