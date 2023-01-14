Embattled Majority House speaker Kevin McCarthy, in his winning speech, stated they now want to investigate the FBI, and the Biden administration (Hunter Biden) as their top priority.
One might suppose that a major attack on our U.S. Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power by multiple domestic military style terrorist organizations that caused death and destruction should be on their investigative radar. After all, justice has not been served at this point, especially to the brain trust leaders of the terrorist attack. Investigating the investigators may be a distraction from those involved at best, but it may also demonstrate an ongoing conspiracy in this attack.
