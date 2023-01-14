Last year, the American people rejected extreme election deniers up and down the ballot. But we were unable to win every fight, and a tremendous threat to our democracy remains: the MAGA Republican majority in the House of Representatives.
According to the Washington Post, over 70% of all House Republicans are themselves election deniers — 135 incumbents voted against certifying the 2020 election and at least 27 freshman members ran on the Big Lie. They might hold the title of “representative” but they have no intention of legislating on behalf of their constituents. They only care about helping their corporate donors and targeting anyone who has attempted to hold them accountable for attacking our democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.