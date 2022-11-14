Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.
Do we prefer abortion? It’s something we must ask ourselves given the election results in places like Michigan and California, where some radical changes have been made to those states’ constitutions regarding abortion rights. In Montana, voters chose not to protect infants born alive in a botched abortion. Do people really believe that’s OK? Has 49 years of legal abortion numbed us to violence and inhumanity?
We are living at a time with a lot of noise, a lot of pressure and tremendous confusion. And, we must remember, we live in a fallen world. Life is hard. Mistakes are made. When we have political debates, the nuances tend to go out the window. Mercy can, too.
