It appears that Luke Skywalker wants you to fear the Joker. Mark Hamill, best known for his “Star Wars” role, took to Twitter this Independence Day weekend to mock pro-lifers who are willing to adopt the babies of women who choose adoption over abortion. He used a picture of the Joker, a villain whose voice Hamill provides in a television cartoon, to add to the overwrought climate of fear in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade. (For what it’s worth, the fictional Luke Skywalker and his sister, Leia, were both adopted.)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s rhetorical and legislative attacks on pregnancy resource centers miss the fact that there are life-giving options for women in unplanned pregnancies, which, yes, include adoption. Forced parenthood is not a thing, even with protections in the law for the innocent unborn. As Good Counsel maternity home founder Chris Bell, for one, frequently testifies, most women and girls who reach out for help during pregnancy think, at first, that they cannot be mothers. What they need is confidence, support and options. Instead of caricaturing the adoption option, how about considering that mediating institutions like churches and other faith-based entities can be some of the most hopeful and loving supports for the most vulnerable?
