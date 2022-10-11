Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.
St. Francis would probably have made most of us uncomfortable. He’s perhaps both the most well-known and most domesticated saint. His love for God and God’s creation has made him a secular patron for pets. But his radical love of God and insistence on poverty sparked renewal in a way that should unsettle our lives.
Father Fidelis Moscinski, a Franciscan friar, also makes people uncomfortable. He can often be seen praying outside of abortion clinics. In New York City, that not only makes people uncomfortable, but livid, as I’ve personally witnessed.
