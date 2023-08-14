Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.
“Their faith is not supportive.” That was the official Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) determination about Mike and Kitty Burke’s application to be foster parents. Otherwise qualified to be certified as foster parents, they failed because of their answers to a series of hypothetical questions about sexual orientation and gender dysphoria. The Burkes said they would love and accept any child, but that they also wouldn’t abandon their religious beliefs about human sexuality. And so they cannot foster children in their state.
They’ve gone to court over this. I hope it doesn’t take a Supreme Court case for DCF to be set straight. For as long as child-welfare workers are discriminating against solid candidates for foster parents, it’s children who suffer.
