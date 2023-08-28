Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.
SHARON, CONNECTICUT — “The Founders were not afraid of religion,” James L. Buckley wrote in his book “Gleanings from an Unplanned Life.” Buckley was a one-term senator from New York, elected on the Conservative Party line. His funeral Mass was the morning after the first Republican presidential primary this year, and just about everything about it seemed like a stark contrast to our current politics. Buckley was a public servant in the most noble sense: He served in all three branches of the federal government. And the way he lived his life — in her eulogy, his daughter talked about how he was often called “sainted” — should serve as an example to all of us.
Buckley wrote: “(W)e live in a society in which the importance of religion has always been recognized, and while the First Amendment forbids laws ‘respecting an establishment of religion,’ it has never required that the state be isolated from exposure to religious influences.”
