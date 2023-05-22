Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.
Arthur Brooks has managed to carve out a living studying, speaking about, and encouraging happiness — and that’s after many fascinating journeys, including as a classical French horn player and president of the American Enterprise Institute. He teaches a class on happiness at Harvard, even. I was sitting next to him at a commencement ceremony at the Catholic University of America recently, before he shared some of the secrets of the pursuit of happiness. Talking with students who largely shared his Catholic faith, he could assume a few things: that they believe in God, and that they believe that God might have a plan for them.
At a dinner the night before for those receiving honorary doctorates (I was among them), Brooks talked about the students who his office, close the door and ask him for advice. They know in their hearts that career and material success aren’t everything. If they have religious faith, they have the suspicion, at the very least, that those are not the things they are going to be judged on.
