Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.
Last month, Father Isaac Achi was burned alive in his rectory by militants in Kafin-Koro, Nigeria. Another priest there, Father Collins Omeh, who was shot in the back but escaped. Before Achi insisted that Omeh flee, the two priests heard each other’s Confessions. Upon the possibility of imminent death, both wanted to be assured of God’s mercy, knowing themselves to be sinners. Christianity has at its core the humble belief that humans are weak and in need of the sacramental grace only God can provide.
Watching the video footage of the police beating of Tyre Nichols after an apparently baseless traffic stop in Memphis, it goes without saying that the officers appear devoid of humility and every other virtue there is. Nichols later died in the hospital from his wounds.
