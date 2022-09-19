Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.
“Lifemark,” a movie out now, isn’t afraid to tackle the tough questions. Inspired by a documentary about an adoptee traveling to meet his birth parents, “Lifemark” doesn’t sugarcoat the pain that is involved in separation or the emotional uncertainties. At the same time, it shows us the blessing that a child can be to both a couple and to a young mother who is not prepared to raise the baby within her.
Having been a huge fan of the documentary from which it was adapted, I was skeptical that a movie could capture the beauty of the story. But it does, and its message couldn’t come at a better time.
