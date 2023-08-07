Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.
ORLANDO — “We are pro-woman and we are pro-baby. And we must take care of both of them.” Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York paid tribute to Mother Mary Agnes Donovan and the Sisters of Life while not so subtly reminding those in the audience that the pro-life movement requires love above all. His remarks were part of an introductory video for an award given by the Knights of Columbus to the group of religious women that works to support women in need.
For Mother Agnes, the honor was all the more most humbling because the founder of the Sisters of Life, the late Cardinal John O’Connor, received it in 1994 not long after the first honoree, Mother Teresa of Calcutta.
