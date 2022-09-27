Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.
“Texas doesn’t own your body. You do,” a billboard reads, with an image of a woman with her hands chained behind her back. It’s part of an ad campaign launched by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas. Another of the ads has a photo of a young woman who looks sad and scared. The text reads: “Need an abortion? California is ready to help.” There’s a link to California’s abortion information website.
The governors of some of the states targeted by Newsom’s campaign are Republicans who are up for reelection this year. In recent decades, proponents of abortion have hidden behind euphemisms including “choice,” “reproductive rights” and “health care” to avoid the unpopular word “abortion.” But since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, things have started to change. Instead of deploying vague terminology, the most radical abortion advocates — some of whom are in public office — have begun to present abortion as a quick fix to an otherwise life-changing problem. Instead of the freedom to choose, many women feel like they have no choice but to have an abortion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.