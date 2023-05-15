Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.
Dr. Michael Brescia promised Angela, a woman who had been living under FDR Drive in Manhattan, that he would visit her three times a day in the hospital. Brescia, who died late last month, was the executive medical director and co-founder of Calvary Hospital, a trailblazer in palliative care. He would tell anyone who would listen about the beauty of human life, and the duties to each other that beauty brings.
Calvary had gotten a call about Angela from another hospital in the city that didn’t want to take her because of how bad off she was. “She had no family, she wasn’t speaking. She was filthy,” Brescia recounted years later. He was leaving for Washington, D.C., for a meeting as Angela was coming in through the hospital lobby — “She had a big tumor coming out of her back. She had chopped red hair, no teeth, little dentures here that were stuck, couldn’t get them out.” Her medical situation was no better. She had AIDS and hepatitis. The cancer-care technicians at the hospital restored her dignity. They even did her nails. Upon his return from the capital, Brescia was amazed by Angela’s transformation.
