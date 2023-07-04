Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.
A little girl — maybe 4 years old — looks at you with disappointment. In a photo on display in a new exhibit in Manhattan, she appears to be reacting to boys with her who are cutting in line in front of her for food. Also in the gallery is a photo of that same girl exuding joy. It’s almost if she’s expressing gratitude to the viewer for paying attention, even for a few minutes. She’s a displaced person, which is what the July exhibit at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture is about. She’s a Christian in Northern Nigeria, a place where it can be risky for members of her faith.
“Among the Displaced: Photographs of Iraq and Nigeria” is the debut showing of American Stephen M. Rasche’s photographs, which he took while working with persecuted Christians in those countries. One of them, taken last year, shows a woman who lost one of her eyes and went blind because of Boko Haram terrorists. She now lives in a housing development for Christians and Muslims established by the Catholic Diocese of Yola. The photo makes clear her pain, but also highlights that the terrorists never robbed her of her dignity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.