Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.
“I’ll sue you if you don’t provide her medical care.” That was Lidia’s response to the reckless doctor who botched her abortion at 26 weeks. “Her” here refers to Lidia’s newborn daughter, the one the doctor was supposed to abort.
“Your daughter will be a mental vegetable incapable of having a normal life. You should leave her to die on the table,” he said. Lidia was an immigrant living in poverty in New Orleans, and no doubt had no idea how to follow through with her threat of a lawsuit if the doctor didn’t comply. But a mother’s instinct kicked in, even though she had intended on walking out without a baby on that day in January 1990.
