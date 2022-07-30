New Braunfels lost a special individual with the passing of Ron Friesenhahn.
In addition to all his other contributions to the community, Ron was the host of the weekly “To Your Health” program on radio. On his show, he interviewed area professionals, providing his listeners with solid, accurate information from the world of medicine and health.
