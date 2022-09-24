I have been appreciative of and have respect for the efforts the League of Women Voters. I really look forward to their pre-election candidate bios and position publications. But I am thoroughly disappointed in the biases of Jerrie Champlin and her ilk who seem to have corrupted LWV’s longstanding neutrality on politics. This is a serious breach of etiquette and that organization’s established norms. I strongly suggest that Ms. Champlin reexamine her assertion that, through her direction, they are strictly nonpartisan and take a gut check on her potential for hypocrisy. By no stretch of the imagination can partnering with LULAC or the MLK Association be seen as anything but partisan, nor does any assertion that women’s rights are in decline, from a liberal point of view, isn’t influenced by an inference to the politically charged Dodd Decision.
First, I take exception to her use of “reproductive” rights being anything but the advocacy for “deproductive” rights. Her personal stance drags the LWV clearly into a bias opposed to the beliefs of the conservative half of our nation’s women. Ms. Champlin, just what is your definition of bias, of neutral? When have LULAC or the MLK Association ever supported anything other than liberal issues and positions? What’s the expression, “lie with dogs, arise with fleas?”
