Located on a hidden rock wall deep within a canyon of the Pecos River in Southwest Texas is an ancient prehistoric mural, some 13 feet tall and 26 feet wide. Known as the White Shaman Mural, this stunning, fantastical pictograph was created as long ago as 1740-2500 B.C. in a tradition today known as the Pecos River Style. Many experts believe the images and ceremonies depicted within its fading black, red, yellow and white pictographs by ancient Mesoamerican people may depict the birth of time itself.
As a member of one of the indigenous Hokan-speaking groups that were prevalent in our area when Spanish explorers first arrived and a member of the Native American Church that still use the ceremonies depicted on the mural, Gary Perez had unique insight upon approaching this incredible 4,000-year-old artwork. He believed that this archaeological treasure also included something else of even greater importance to New Braunfels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.