My wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago and I am her caregiver. Thanks to the bipartisan champions in Congress we’ve made great progress advancing research on Alzheimer’s and dementia, providing hope to families like mine in the midst of a terrible diagnosis and disease progression.
Also, the Alzheimer’s Association has also been a tremendous support organization both to us and to the effort to find a cure for the disease. Recently, the FDA approved “lecanemab,” an Alzheimer’s treatment shown to slow its progression at an early stage. This has lifted our hopes and all folks who are affected by this terrible disease. Treatments taken in the early stages of Alzheimer’s promise a better quality of life. They allow people, like my wife, more time to participate in daily life, remain independent, and make future health care decisions.
