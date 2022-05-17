I am appalled by the [Jack McKinney’s] lack of integrity, his lack of decency and his outright hypocrisy. He purports to be educated on the subject, but obviously is not.
The “institution” he refers to, SCOTUS, has certainly had a checkered past, as have ALL of our branches of government, but the author uses the abortion issue to try to prove that ONLY SCOTUS has ever stood up for what is right in the past, has never tried to influence politics before, and somehow, just since Roe v Wade, has begun to crumble into a cesspool of political ideology.
