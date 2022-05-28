Ladies and gentlemen, have you had enough? Have loose gun policies made you or your children (especially your children) any safer? Before you answer put yourself in the place of one of the parents who lost a child, and yes fourth graders are children, in Uvalde.
I don’t think that we should start taking guns away from people but I do think we should make it harder for something so dangerous to get into the wrong hands.
