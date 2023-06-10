It is disappointing to learn that State Rep. Carrie Isaac opposed the impeachment of AG Ken Paxton. I guess she has a different moral code from the rest of us. That code allows politics to determine what is right or wrong
In her list of excuses for support of Paxton she pointedly omitted the 3.3 million taxpayer dollars Paxton has requested to settle the whistleblower case.
