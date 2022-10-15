In taking the League of Women Voters to task, Don Volz purports as fact: “The League’s position on virtually every major public policy issue is perfectly aligned with the Democratic Party’s and in direct conflict with the Republican Party’s position.” And then he cites 10 issues, some of which I find incredible.
Are you saying, Mr Volz, that the Republican party is opposed to election integrity, does not believe climate change is human-induced, that energy independence is folly? He also demeans universal healthcare. What is wrong with having a healthy citizenry? And while I do not know Mr Volz’ age, I must assume he eschews Medicare at age 65, for it is a plan to ensure seniors have universal healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.