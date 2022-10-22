Some folks are fond of calling our battle with rising costs “Biden’s inflation.” Currently there are thousands in the streets of Paris complaining about inflation in France.
Would those folks have us believe that Biden is causing that too? How about inflation in England and in almost all countries across the world. Would these folks have us believe that Biden is the cause of all of that? Would they have us believe that electing someone else would automatically fix the global economy? Do these folks believe we are all really stupid?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.