It sounds like the people who still want assault rifles are mostly Republicans, so it seems that the ones to vote for are Democrats. My father and his buddies here in New Braunfels in the old days, were good hunters and they didn’t need assault rifles. Besides, they actually used the meat for us to eat. We were taught gun safety at home.
Assault rifles shred your insides and make it near impossible to save a person or an animal. Our old people certainly weren’t concerned with any Second Amendment either. People who are concerned with that don’t need an assault rifle to protect themselves. Furthermore the new Texas law that let’s anyone carry a gun without training or a license is terrible too. How ridiculous can it get? Make noise and vote.
