Regarding Teri Taylor’s comments on the League of Women Voters, I was surprised and saddened to see this longtime national organization the object of scorching criticism. I’ve been a member for years because I appreciate their mission to register and educate voters, to study issues and to support laws that seem in the best interests of the public.
Voter “education” is not about telling others how to vote, but about telling people who the candidates are, what they stand for, and where and when one can vote. Clear as that might seem to some, it can be confusing to others. I have never encountered partisan politics within the League. In fact I’ve regularly heard the rule against partisanship reinforced. No organization is above reproach, but to attack this group as being dishonest and partisan is to do a disservice to those who offer a valuable gift to our community.
