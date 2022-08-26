The H-Z reported recently that a new poll showed that about half of Americans believe former President Donald Trump committed a crime on Jan. 6, 2021 and only 31% of Americans don’t want ex-President Trump arrested. Comrade Garland’s 30 FBI agents’ raid of Trump’s Florida home was another knife in the back of an already wounded enemy of the establishment.
Is it possible that half of America has become useful idiots supporting those trying to bring the U.S.A. to a downfall? President Lincoln warned us that if America loses its freedom it will be from traitors within the nation. Do these ungrateful people forget how Pres. Trump in four years stopped the North Korean despot from testing atomic weapons; he made NATO countries pay their fair share for the defense of Europe; and Putin and the Chinese dictator were kept in line; plus the latter’s unfair trade with America was checked; Donald allowed oil in our country to be drilled with little government interference, and because of that, for the first time in decades, America became energy self-sufficient, and even an oil exporter. We now beg the Saudis to sell us oil. President Trump accomplished these goals in spite of being impeached twice by a hateful and jealous Congress, and having a partisan investigation on his back for years alleging a ridiculous conspiracy with Russia.
(1) comment
Mr. Odorfer, how about some facts please! It would be nice if you had actually provide some facts vice simply repeating far right talking points! We need to stop with the hearsay and actually get some facts on the table to truly understand things and make some education decisions. Comments from President Biden’s daughter’s diary haven’t been published anywhere. So, unless Mr. Ordorfer knows something the rest of don’t, I’m not sure how he can say it proves some criminal intent on President Biden’s part. As for energy independence, here’s a link to one of the fact checking sites that gives a very good description of what energy independence is, or more correctly, what people seem to think it is, and depending on what definition you want to use, we are still energy independent: https://www.factcheck.org/2022/03/examining-u-s-energy-independence-claims/ Spoiler alert, the definition that still considers us energy independent is the one you have to use to say we were energy independent during the last administration. And, one last fact, we first met that definition of energy independence in the last year of the Obama Administration, and we had been moving in that direction since 2005. Last, but not least, I think Dr. Frankl was very wise to foresee what a scoundrel like Donald Trump would do to our Democracy.
