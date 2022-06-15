Governor Abbott has recently included mental heath as one of the important issues when talking about the Uvalde shootings. Let’s hope that it is more than lip service in an attempt to deflect from gun control discussions.
According to the 2022 State of Mental Health in America report, Texas ranks last out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia for overall access to mental health services. In addition, 70% of Texas counties have more gun dealers than mental health professionals.
