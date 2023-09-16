A basic tenet of our republic is that the legislature makes laws and the executive sees they are faithfully executed. That process is being replaced by the president, governors and mayors declaring emergencies to justify unconstitutional dictatorial edicts.

We have seen repeated instances where “emergencies” are used to bypass legislative and judicial limitations on executive power. These instances have all been instigated by theleft without a real emergency existing. Here are some examples.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jim Sohan

I’m quite disappointed that as a former Army Officer and retired lawyer your only concerns about threats to our democracy are the actions taken by Democratic Presidents, Governors and Mayors. As someone who had sworn to uphold and defend the constitution, I would think you’d have some qualms about Greg Abbott’s floating barrier, the Wisconsin State Legislature’s plans to impeach a State Supreme Court Justice before she’s even ruled on a case in order to nullify the will of the voters, the Alabama Legislature’s decision to simply ignore the Supreme Court’s decision regarding gerrymandering of districts in their state, etc., etc. All actions taken by Republicans. I won’t even mention the efforts undertaken by former President Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It’s unfortunate you don’t provide a more balanced presentation of the facts because what you discuss is indeed a problem, it’s just not ONLY a Democratic problem. However, a more balanced approach would undercut your far right bonafides and we wouldn’t want to do that, would we?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.