The Electoral College is the mechanism by which the United States elects the president and vice president. The process means that when voters go to the polls, they are voting for the electors in their state to support candidates, not directly for those candidates. Because of the number and breakdown of electors given to each state, it is possible for a candidate to win the majority of support from voters in the country, and not win the presidency. This has happened five times — 1824, 1876, 1888, 2000 and 2016. Polling by Pew Research Center this year found 63% of U.S. adults believe the system should be changed so that the winner with the most votes becomes president, while 35% favor keeping the current system. Those numbers change by party affiliation with Republicans far less likely to support change and Democrats far more likely. What should the United States do with the Electoral College system? Why? We put those questions to two of the regular political column contributors to the Herald-Zeitung — from the right side of the aisle, Bill Ibbotson, and from the left side, Jack McKinney.
I have not seen what Jack has written, so this is not a response. Nor is it about the Electoral Count Act of 1887 or the Electoral Count Act of 2022. Ambiguities about congressional power in the 1887 Act led many Democrats in Congress to object to election results in 2016, to Republicans objecting in 2020 and to the January 6th mess. The 2022 reforms will prevent a recurrence of those problems by making clear what is in the Constitution and what is not. This column is about the Constitution and the benefits of its provisions.
(1) comment
Bill: I sit on the fence when it comes to the Electoral College. I think it has served us well and I am hesitant to tinker with it not knowing what can of worms we might open up. However, I wish you had avoided some half truths and misinformation in your defense of the Electoral College because they only weaken your argument.
The Electoral College only involves the Presidential election. It would not do anything to change the overall power dynamic in Washington since nothing will change when it comes to electing Senators and Representatives. The “Federal” overreach today is really in the Executive Branch and is mainly a result of Congress failing to do their jobs and allowing Departments, such as the EPA, to decide/set policy vice passing laws to guide those agencies. Neither changing or not changing the Electoral College is going to change this dynamic. Again, Congress needs to do its job vice trying to reel in perceived and/or actual “Federal” overreach by the Executive Branch through the courts.
As for the Democrats objecting to more states in 2016 than Republican in 2020, this maybe technically true, but it is an apples and oranges argument. As part of the formal process of counting the Electoral College votes the Democrats did not actually object to any results because none of their objections were “signed off” on by any Senator and therefore summarily dismissed by the then Vice President Joe Biden. Republicans on the other hand did have Senators sign off on their objections thereby requiring debate and further votes. Bottom line, what Democratic Representatives did in 2016 is NOT the same as what Republican Senators and Representatives did in 2020 and we should NOT use the Democratic actions in 2016 as justification for what Republicans did in 2020. What aboutism shouldn’t be part of the debate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.