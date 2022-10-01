Mr. Bob Horsey is to commended for his letter in the paper Saturday, Sept. 3-4, 2022.
Though you will not see the numbers of us who feel the same as Mr. Horsey mention in any newspaper there are many of us who decry the current administration’s degradation of self responsibility and moral structure that the recessive government we now have pushes.
