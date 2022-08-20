In Stephen Baird’s letter to the editor in the recent paper, he stated that to correct the short comings of the electric power grid and the high price of it was to vote Democrat in the next election.
If I’m not mistaken people who voted Democrat in the last presidential election gave us higher prices for gas, food and anything else you care to buy if you can even find it. Also part of our oil reserve was sent to China of all countries! Oh yes open borders was brought to you by the Democrats too! So tell me again why I would ever want to vote for a Democrat unless I want to see America fail!
